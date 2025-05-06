Teenager who died after jumping into canal named

Police have named a 13-year-old boy who died after being pulled from a canal.

Delvin Musakwa, 13, from Exeter, died in hospital following the incident on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services were called at around 4.35pm following concern for the welfare for a child in the canal at Clapperbrook Lane East in the city.

Devon and Cornwall Police said it was reported that Delvin had failed to surface after jumping into the canal.

Police, fire, and ambulance services attended the scene, and the teenager was pulled from the water before receiving first aid.

He was taken to hospital in a serious condition, where he later died.

Acting Superintendent Chris Conway, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “The family are being supported by specialist officers after this awful and tragic incident.

“They have asked that their privacy be respected as they come to terms with their devastating loss.”

The force said the boy’s death was not being treated as suspicious and a file was being prepared for the coroner.