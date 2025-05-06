Snus-style pouches will be included in ‘smokefree generation’ law, says minister

Nicotine pouches sometimes described as “snus” will be included in the UK-wide crackdown on tobacco, a Scottish Government minister has said.

It comes after free samples of the pouches were handed out for free at Edinburgh’s Waverley train station earlier this year, causing concern among MSPs.

The pouches are designed to be placed between the user’s lips and gum, where they release nicotine.

Health experts say they are addictive and may have other harmful side effects.

Dr Sandesh Gulhane asked about ‘snus’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Despite sometimes being called snus, this term actually refers to a tobacco product on sale in Sweden which is also used orally.

Holyrood’s Health Committee discussed the Tobacco and Vapes Bill on Tuesday, UK-wide legislation which would create a “smokefree generation” by banning tobacco products for anyone born after January 1, 2009.

The Scottish Government is recommending that Holyrood grants legislative consent to the parts of the Bill which impact devolved law.

Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said he is unclear on whether products like snus are part of the ban.

He said: “Given that in Waverley Station we saw these products being handed out to people for free as a trial, I think we probably need to to a bit more in this area.”

Public Health Minister Jenni Minto said she agreed that more needs to be done on such “novel products”.

She said: “That is exactly what this Bill is aiming to do, bring products like heated tobacco and snus as you’ve talked about into the legislation to ensure that we do have better powers to reduce their availability to young people and older people.”

Professor Linda Bauld, one of the Scottish Government’s top public health advisors, told the committee that snus is already illegal in the UK.

However, the term “snus” is now being applied to these nicotine pouches, she said.

Handing such nicotine pouches out for free would be covered by the new legislation, she said.

She said: “We’ve only had them in the market for the last few years.

“They’re going to be significantly less harmful than smoking – I’m pretty confident, from looking at their constituents.”

She said some studies had highlighted concerns around periodontal (gum health and they are known to be addictive.

Prof Bauld said: “The Bill is trying to strike a balance in keeping products available to people who smoke and who may use vaping or even a nicotine pouch as a cessation aid.

“While recognising that what we saw in Waverley is about marketing these products, including to young people, which is absolutely something we need to tackle.”

Jamie Strachan, operations director at vaping retailer VPZ, said nicotine pouches are less harmful than combustible smoking.

Following the committee meeting, he said: “We recognise the Scottish Government’s concerns around youth access and marketing practices, and we fully support responsible regulation that protects young people while ensuring adult smokers retain access to effective harm reduction tools.

“Nicotine pouches, which are often mistakenly referred to as ‘snus’, are tobacco-free products and represent a significantly reduced-risk option when compared to traditional smoking.

“We are committed to working collaboratively with regulators and public health bodies to ensure products are marketed responsibly and only to adult consumers.”