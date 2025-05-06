SNP’s ‘flimsy’ programme for government offers ‘more of the same’, says Findlay

John Swinney’s “flimsy” programme for government is “more of the same” and will fail to rebuild public trust in the Government, the leader of the Scottish Conservatives has said.

Russell Findlay said the First Minister was “desperately trying to clear up his own mess” from 18 years of SNP Government.

“John Swinney cannot possibly be the solution, because John Swinney has caused the problems,” he told Holyrood.

During Mr Swinney’s programme for government – which sets out his policy plans for the year ahead – he pledged an extra 100,000 GP appointments to tackle the “8am lottery”, scrapped peak rail fares “for good” and announced a new export plan to help Scottish firms sell abroad.

John Swinney announced his programme for government on Tuesday afternoon (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Findlay said the Scottish Government had already made the same promise on GPs, which he said it had failed to meet as he criticised the SNP, whose benches had several empty seats during Mr Swinney’s speech.

He said: “Today’s flimsy programme for government is just more of the same from the SNP, and it will do little to restore public trust.

“No wonder that around one in three of their own MSPs could not even be bothered to turn up to listen to this.

“That is because John Swinney is the politician who has failed to deliver for the past 18 years, the politician who has wasted more public money than anyone else, the politician who is now desperately trying to clear up his own mess.”

The Scottish Tory leader criticised the First Minister for not reducing the “painful tax burden” on Scots.

Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, said the Government’s plans “failed to match the ambitions” of Scots while failing to recognise the “scale of the crisis” in the NHS.

“Is that it?” he said after the SNP leader’s speech, “After 18 years in power, and what could be John Swinney’s last year in government, is that the best you can do. It’s embarrassing.”

Mr Sarwar accused the First Minister of having “nicked” policies from Labour, in a reference to the GP announcement.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said the SNP had ‘nicked’ his party’s policies (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottish Labour has been campaigning to end the “8am rush” to get a doctor’s appointment – a key pillar of the SNP’s programme for government.

“This statement fails to meet the challenges or ambitions of the people of Scotland.

“No recognition of the scale of the crisis in the NHS delivered by the SNP, with one in six Scots on a waiting list. Where is the plan to fix it?

“No recognition of the fact that our schools are falling down the league tables, delivered by the SNP – no plan to fix it.

“No recognition of the fact that 10,000 children in Scotland are homeless, delivered by the SNP. Where is the plan to fix it?

“And no recognition of the billions of pounds of public money wasted, delivered by the SNP. Where is the plan to fix it?

“And the truth is they have no plan because, after nearly two decades in government, if the SNP had a good idea, they would have delivered it by now.”

Scottish Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater said she was “delighted” the Government had “finally” committed to her party’s policy of ending peak rail fares.

Mr Swinney said the decision on fares was possible as the public finances had been brought into a “stronger position”.

He also said the Government would examine the results of a bus fare cap pilot scheme “with interest”.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton criticised the SNP’s record on the NHS (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said he agreed with the First Minister on the need for planning reform but the SNP’s record “should give us all pause”.

The First Minister said it is not always possible to ease planning rules while having stringent environmental standards, saying “we can’t have it both ways on many of these questions”.

Mr Swinney said his programme for government will mean that most Scots will continue to pay less tax than those in England, have lower council and water bills than those in England, alongside get access to free university tuition and free early years childcare.

He said the Scottish Conservatives could not explain how they would pay for their calls for tax cuts.

He also said the Scottish Government would allocate a greater share of NHS spending to primary care.

The First Minister criticised Mr Sarwar, who he said had been “right behind” the UK Government on its cuts to benefits, including the Winter Fuel Payment.

He said: “So, I think the people of Scotland will be able to look at the contrast between an SNP Government that is delivering for the people of Scotland and a Labour Government in the United Kingdom that is selling out the poor and the disadvantaged in our country and penalising pensioners.

“I think they will choose the SNP.”