Six-figure damages agreed over boarding school abuse claims

A man who claims he was abused at a private boarding school has reached an out-of-court settlement for a six-figure sum in damages.

Angus Bell claimed he suffered in a “madhouse of violence and psychological abuse” at Loretto School in Musselburgh, East Lothian in the 1990s.

A civil trial, thought to be the first in Scotland involving pupil-on-pupil abuse, had been due to take place at the Court of Session in Edinburgh in early June.

However, Digby Brown Solicitors, representing Mr Bell, said an out of court settlement for a six-figure sum has now been reached.

Loretto School said that, in the school now, child protection, wellbeing and the happiness of all pupils is its “top priority”.

Mr Bell, who is in his 40s and lives in Canada, said the abuse he suffered was “life-changing” and previously described it as “a cross between The Purge and The Running Man”.

Speaking after the settlement was reached, Mr Bell, who has waived his right to anonymity, said: “I entered Loretto as a tiny, defenceless, 10-year-old boy.

“I endured eight years of abuse, 34 years of post traumatic stress disorder, four and a half years of legal battle and, in the end, that little boy beat the system.”

Loretto was one of a number of boarding schools investigated by the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry (SCAI), which found that some children suffered abuse there.

Pete Richardson, Head of Loretto School, said: “We can confirm that the matter has been resolved in terms agreed with Mr Bell.

“Whilst we do not intend to comment on the detail of matters raised by Mr Bell, what has been averred in the court action is not congruent with our understanding of the experience of others at Loretto at that time.

“The whole question of behaviours in Loretto over the years has been considered in detail by SCAI.

“We continue to support the work of SCAI and, where wrongdoing has been recognised in the past, we have made an unreserved apology – we would encourage anyone with an interest in this matter to look at the excellent work done by SCAI.

“In the Loretto of today, child protection, wellbeing and the happiness of all pupils is our top priority.”

The SCAI, which aims to raise public awareness of the abuse of children in care, is considering evidence up to December 17 2014, and which is within the living memory of any person who suffered abuse.

Richard Pitts, partner at Digby Brown, who led Mr Bell’s legal action, said: “Angus has been strong, calm and resilient throughout his entire journey and I commend him for what he has been able to do because he has not just secured justice for himself – in all likelihood he has opened the doors to help others get the outcome they deserve, too.”