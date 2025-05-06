Police question man, 57, in cruise ship murder probe

Police are continuing to question a man on suspicion of the murder of a man who died aboard a cruise ship.

Hampshire Constabulary launched a homicide investigation after the man, aged in his 60s, died on board the MSC Virtuosa.

A force spokesman said a 57-year-old man from Exeter, Devon, was arrested and remained in custody.

The cruise ship MSC Virtuosa arriving at the City Cruise Terminal in Southampton in May 2021 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He said: “A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of a man in his 60s on the MSC Virtuosa on Saturday.

“It was reported that at around 8.30pm on May 3, the victim died following an altercation.

“His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

“As part of our inquiries, a 57-year-old man from Exeter has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody at this time.”

The ship returned from Belgium to Southampton on Monday.

The MSC Virtuosa is operated by MSC Cruises and has a capacity of 6,334 guests.

Lynda Hardiman-Pearce, who was on board the ship for the trip to Zeebrugge, said that she understood that the deceased had been on a stag do.

She told the Southern Daily Echo: “The cruise was full of hen and stag parties causing chaos.”

She added that a man on board “told me his son was an army medic and had tried to help by doing CPR on a guy that had collapsed but unfortunately couldn’t revive him.

“Apparently, the man was on a stag do.”

A MSC Cruises spokeswoman said: “Following an incident on board our ship, the relevant authorities were contacted, and we are co-operating fully with their investigations.

“We are providing full support to those impacted and thoughts are with the family and friends at this difficult time.”

The MSC Virtuosa was used for the filming of the Channel 5 crime drama The Good Ship Murder starring Shayne Ward and Catherine Tyldesley.

And in October 2024, a woman died after going overboard from the 331-metre cruise ship while off the Channel Islands.