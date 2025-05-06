Parliament’s newest MP takes her seat after by-election win over Labour

Reform UK’s newest MP has taken her seat in the House of Commons after her by-election success over Labour.

Sarah Pochin was flanked by party leader Nigel Farage and chief whip Lee Anderson as she arrived in the Commons.

She then took an oath of allegiance to the Crown, which all MPs are required to do before they can take their seat in Parliament.

Opening health questions, Health Secretary Wes Streeting welcomed Ms Pochin to the House.

He said: “Despite my best efforts, can I welcome the member for Runcorn and Helsby to her place?

“Being a Member of Parliament is a privilege, and I know how special it is to sit on these benches having been sent here by constituents and, regardless of political differences, wish her well personally.”

In one of the closest parliamentary contests ever, Ms Pochin became the MP for Runcorn and Helsby after she defeated the Labour candidate by just six votes.

Labour had won with a majority of almost 14,700 less than a year ago but a by-election was triggered when former MP Mike Amesbury quit after admitting punching a constituent.