Pandemic-era alcohol ban on ScotRail trains to come to an end

The ban on drinking alcohol on ScotRail services will come to an end, John Swinney’s programme for government has confirmed.

The document, which sets out the Scottish Government’s legislative plans for the next year, said the ban is “counter-productive and ineffective”.

The rail operator barred travellers from consuming alcohol on board its trains during the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the end of 2023, passengers were surveyed for their thoughts on ending the ban, with feedback later said to have been “50/50” on the issue.

Opposition MSPs have called for the ban to be axed, with the Conservatives calling it “draconian”.

The latest announcement comes as Mr Swinney pledged to end peak rail fares “for good” on September 1.

The programme for government document said ScotRail will continue to tackle anti-social behaviour, particularly where it affects women and girls.

It said: “As part of this continuing programme, we will respond to the concerns of railway staff and others that the current general ScotRail alcohol ban – a last legacy of Covid restrictions – is counter-productive and ineffective and remove the ban on alcohol on trains.

“We will replace it with new regulations that focus restrictions more effectively on particular times and locations, similar to previous restrictions.”

The Government also said it will suspend concessionary travel cards for those engaging in anti-social behaviour on public transport.

Electrification work on the rail line to East Kilbride is due to conclude in December, when trains will begin using the route.