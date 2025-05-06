Meghan wishes happy birthday to ‘our sweet boy’ Archie as prince turns six

The Duchess of Sussex has wished happy birthday to “our sweet boy” Prince Archie, saying: “He’s six! Where did the time go?”

Meghan shared a photograph on her Instagram of her eldest child, who was pictured from behind as he stood watching a vibrant orange sunset.

She captioned it “Our son. Our sun”, adding: “Happy 6th birthday to Archie!

“Thank you for all of the love, prayers, and warm wishes for our sweet boy. He’s six! Where did the time go?”

Meghan thanked friends who celebrated at a recent party, writing: “And for all of you who came to celebrate with us at his party last weekend, thank you for making his birthday so incredibly special” – followed by a red heart emoji.

Meghan and Harry with baby Archie in 2019 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Archie’s celebrations, held thousands of miles away from the royal family in the US, took place after the Duke of Sussex’s bombshell interview with the BBC in which he said the King will not speak to him and he does not know how much longer his father has left.

Harry, speaking after losing a Court of Appeal challenge over his security, said he “can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point”.

Archie has made a number of appearances on Meghan’s Instagram feed since the duchess launched her As Ever business.

The duchess, who is careful to hide Archie’s face, has shown the youngster baking alongside Lili as they made thumbprint cookies for cast and crew when she appeared on the Drew Barrymore Show.

He has also been pictured picking roses in the Sussexes’ Montecito garden, and walking barefoot hand in hand with Harry while Lili was carried on the duke’s shoulders.

Archie, the King’s grandson, was born on May 6 2019 at the private Portland Hospital in London.

He was named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and only became a prince after the death of his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

He is sixth in line to the throne and moved to the US when he was 10 months old after his parents stepped down as senior working royals for a new life in California.