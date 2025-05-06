Man’s remains were found in suitcase alongside Arsenal towel, court hears

The remains of a man who was stabbed to death were found in a suitcase alongside an Arsenal FC towel at Clifton Suspension Bridge, a court has heard.

Albert Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71, were allegedly murdered and dismembered before their remains were abandoned at the Bristol landmark in July 2024.

Yostin Mosquera, 35, is on trial at the Old Bailey, where he denies both murders but admits the manslaughter of Mr Alfonso.

On Tuesday, jurors heard from Dr Deborah Cook, a forensic pathologist who examined the victims’ remains.

Paul Longworth and Albert Alfonso (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The court was told Mr Alfonso’s remains were found in a red hard-shell suitcase alongside the Arsenal towel.

Police later discovered his head in the freezer at their flat in west London, which was wearing a swimming cap and black leather eye mask, the court was told.

Dr Cook said his torso had 13 stab wounds, one of which had penetrated the left lung.

The injuries were consistent with the use of small kitchen knives, such as paring knives, she said.

The court was told Mr Longworth had suffered at least 10 hammer blows to the head.

“The pattern is in keeping with the forceful use of a hammer,” Dr Cook said.

Injuries to Mr Longworth’s hands were described as “consistent with defence-type injuries”, suggesting he had tried to shield himself during the attack.

Yostin Mosquera in court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Prosecutor Deanna Heer KC told the court Mr Alfonso appeared to have been sniffing muscle relaxant drugs known as “poppers” around the time of his death.

“During the sexual activity at the time of Mr Alfonso’s death, he was sniffing from a bottle,” Ms Heer said.

“Toxicological analysis might show he was taking what is known colloquially as poppers.”

The court then heard a witness statement from Paul Greenwood, who had worked with both victims on a residential estate in west London.

He described Mr Alfonso as a “friendly, talkative boss who could be flamboyant”, and said Mr Longworth was “a jovial man” but also a “borderline alcoholic”.

“They seemed to have an easy relationship – I would say they had a symbiotic relationship,” he said.

He said Mr Longworth had once sent him photos of the pair on holiday in Colombia alongside a third man, which were shown to the court.

Mr Greenwood said he “did not think any more of the pictures” but has since realised the third man was “Yostin, as I now know him”.

The trial continues.