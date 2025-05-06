King stunned by David Attenborough’s age as pair attend ocean film premiere

The King said he “can’t believe” Sir David Attenborough’s age as the pair attended a film premiere highlighting the important environmental role of oceans.

Charles was among the guests to walk the “blue carpet” and see a first screening of Ocean With David Attenborough at the Southbank Centre in London on Tuesday.

The movie, narrated by Sir David, shows why ocean recovery is vital for stabilising the climate and securing a healthier future for the population.

Charles, who is patron of the Marine Biological Association, has advocated for protecting the environment and sustainability, including in the oceans, for more than five decades.

Meeting Sir David and his daughter Susan ahead of the premiere, Charles said he was “so glad” the broadcaster was involved with the film and that it was “always a pleasure” to see him.

The King asked the veteran broadcaster about his 99th birthday, which Sir David confirmed was on Thursday, the day of the film’s release.

Charles remarked in response: “I can’t believe it.”

The pair remained in lively discussion as they posed for photos, before both were greeted with warm applause by the 2,200 fellow attendees as they entered the auditorium for the screening.

Charles, wearing a black suit and bow tie, had earlier arrived on the blue carpet and met with several high-profile guests that included actor Theo James – with the pair sharing a light chuckle.

Charles walked on the ‘blue carpet’ as he arrived at the Southbank Centre (Alistair Grant/PA)

The film includes dramatic footage of the devastation fishing practices such as bottom trawling wreak on the seabed and its wildlife, as well as highlighting the wonder of natural habitats, from kelp forests to coral reefs, and the need to protect them.

But Sir David says in the film: “The ocean can recover faster than we thought possible.

“If we just let nature take its course, the sea will save itself.”

And he concludes: “If we save the sea, we save our world.”

In a major speech at the Our Ocean Conference in 2017, Charles said: “Mine is not a new commitment, but perhaps you will allow me to restate my determination to join you in continuing to do whatever I can, for as long as I can, to maintain not only the health and vitality of the ocean and all that depends upon it, but also the viability of that greatest and most unique of living organisms – Nature herself.”

He later launched the Sustainable Markets Initiative in 2020, in response to the increasing threats posed by climate change and biodiversity loss.

Charles chatted with actor Theo James, who was among the guests at the premiere (Alistair Grant/PA)

Toby Nowlan, from Silverback Films – the movie’s producer and director, said it was Sir David’s “most important story” and came at a crucial moment for global environmental efforts.

He told reporters: “A lot of people got together and said we need to make a seminal film to enact change for our ocean, to be released now – halfway through the United Nation’s decade of the ocean, this year, the year of the ocean – in time for the United Nations Oceans conference in June in Nice.

“So the idea was basically to find the greatest authority on storytelling and the greatest authority in wildlife filmmaking to front this piece.”

Conservationists are calling for governments at the UN conference to deliver on pledges to protect 30% of the world’s oceans, protect the high seas or open ocean outside national maritime borders and halt the most damaging forms of fishing.

Asked about the King’s attendance at the premiere, Mr Nowlan said: “I think it’s absolutely wonderful. I think it’s really, really marvellous.

“The Prince [of Wales] and the King have done incredible things for the environmental world and for conservation, and I think this just this is an extension of that.

“Their presence here really speaks to how this should be such a big moment in time – it could be such a moment in history for us to drive change and help save the ocean.”