King greets Ecuador’s influencer first lady who was inspired by Diana

The King has welcomed the first lady of Ecuador, who once said her style was inspired by the late Diana, Princess of Wales, to Buckingham Palace.

Social media influencer Angela Lavinia Valbonesi Acosta joined her husband, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa, at a royal audience with the monarch on Tuesday.

Charles welcomes Angela Lavinia Valbonesi Acosta and Daniel Noboa (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The 27-year-old businesswoman and nutritionist, who is known for her glamorous outfits, once told an Italian newspaper: “I am inspired by Lady Diana.”

She was pictured on Tuesday, dressed in a navy fitted dress and with her hair in a bun, shaking hands with the King.

Mr Noboa became the youngest person to be elected president of Ecuador in 2023 when he was 35.