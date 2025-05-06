Israeli aid blockade on Gaza clearly a ‘war crime’, says Taoiseach

Israel’s blockade on humanitarian aid entering Gaza “clearly constitutes a war crime”, Ireland’s premier has said.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin called for the embargo on food and other vital supplies entering the region to be lifted immediately.

Mr Martin said it was wrong “in principle and in law” to “inflict hunger and suffering on a civilian population”.

A pro-Palestine demonstrator outside the Dail in Dublin in March (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Fianna Fail leader criticised the blockade, which has been in placed for more than 50 days, as he addressed the Global Ireland summit in Dublin.

The summit is a Government initiative to examine Ireland’s relationship with the rest of the world and how it engages in geopolitical affairs.

The Taoiseach’s comments came a day after Israeli officials said cabinet ministers had approved a plan to seize Gaza and remain in the region for an unspecified amount of time.

Mr Martin described that proposal as “wholly unacceptable”.

Last year, Ireland officially recognised Palestine and as sovereign and independent state.

In his speech to the summit in Dublin Castle, Mr Martin reiterated the Government’s support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“The horrific and unjustified attack by Hamas on Israel on 7 October 2023 has been followed by the brutal waging of war by Israel in Gaza, that has inflicted appalling suffering on Palestinians in Gaza while increasing tensions in an already damaged and fragile region,” he said.

“There must be an immediate ceasefire, the release of all remaining hostages and the resumption of unhindered humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza and at an unprecedented scale.

“It has been over 50 days since food, medicines and other essential supplies have not been allowed enter Gaza. Israel’s continuing humanitarian blockade is pushing Gaza closer to a hunger crisis. This must be lifted immediately.

“It is simply wrong, in principle and in law, to inflict hunger and suffering on a civilian population, whatever the circumstances. This behaviour clearly constitutes a war crime.

“It is also wholly unacceptable to contemplate the mass displacement of people in Gaza or to talk of permanent occupation. Not only is it an affront to decency and to international law, history tells us it offers no solution.

“Ireland remains convinced that the implementation of a two-state solution is the only way to establish lasting peace and security for both Israel and Palestine, and the wider region. We will continue to work with international partners to step up our efforts to achieve that goal.”