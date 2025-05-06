File passed to prosecutors on Rupert Lowe ‘verbal threats’ allegations

Police investigating claims of “verbal threats” allegedly made by Rupert Lowe towards Reform UK’s chairman have passed a file of evidence to prosecutors.

The Great Yarmouth MP was suspended from Nigel Farage’s party earlier this year amid a deepening civil war and allegations about his conduct, which he denies.

The case has been passed on to prosecutors, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed on Tuesday. The Metropolitan Police has been contacted for comment.

Reform UK claimed Mr Lowe had made threats towards chairman Zia Yusuf (Lucy North/PA)

In a statement to the Telegraph, Scotland Yard would not identify the subject of the allegations but confirmed an investigation had been launched into claims of a “series of verbal threats made by a 67-year-old man”.

In a statement in March, Reform said Mr Lowe had been reported to police over alleged “threats of physical violence” to party chairman Zia Yusuf.

The MP has strenuously denied the allegations, saying they were designed to smear him after he “dared to bruise Farage’s ego”.

“For politically sensitive cases, I understand that this is standard practice. I am 67 years old, and I have a 67-year-long unblemished record with the law,” Mr Lowe said in a statement on Tuesday night.

“These are false allegations, designed to maliciously smear my name and ruin my reputation after I dared to bruise Farage’s ego.

“Weaponising the police process to vindictively attack and silence a party colleague is unprecedented wickedness.

“I am, of course, fully co-operating with the authorities, and look forward to clearing my name.”