The planes involved in the flypast for VE Day 80

Thousands of people lined the Mall to catch a glimpse of the Red Arrows during the RAF flypast for the VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations in London.

Leading the flypast was the Lancaster, the most successful RAF heavy bomber of the Second World War, watched from the Buckingham Palace balcony by the King and Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Hundreds of spectators lined Waterloo Bridge to see the aircraft over the Thames and despite intermittent rain the flypast went ahead as planned.

These are the planes that were involved:

– Lancaster

One of only two airworthy Lancasters left in the world, it was built at the Vickers Armstrong Broughton factory at Hawarden Airfield, Chester, on May 31 1945.

The Lancaster led the flypast over Buckingham Palace on Monday (Ministry of Defence/PA)

The war against Japan ended before it was deployed and it did not take part in any hostilities, but it remains a symbol of those who died in service of the country.

– Voyager

The Voyager, based at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, is a modified civilian passenger aircraft. Capable of carrying up to 291 passengers and cargo all over the world, this Voyager was flown by Flight Lieutenant Jason Alty, Flight Lieutenant Will Ricketts, Flight Lieutenant Andy Theobald and Sergeant Handibode.

– A400M Atlas

The Airbus A400M Atlas military transport aircraft, a contemporary plane, can carry up to 37 tonnes and 116 passengers. It was used heavily when the UK evacuated civilians from Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover in 2021.

– C-17 Globemaster

A C-17 Globemaster (Ben Birchall/PA)

The C-17 Globemaster is a long-range aircraft which can carry heavy loads and is used in combat as well as humanitarian missions. It has been used to support operations in the UK and overseas including providing support to Ukraine and delivering aid to the Middle East during the crisis in Gaza.

– P8 Poseidon MRA1

Based at RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland, the Poseidon is a maritime patrol aircraft. It has sensors and weapons for anti-submarine warfare, and can also be used in search and rescue efforts. It can detect, identify and monitor targets above and below the waves.

– Typhoon FGR4

A Typhoon FGR4 (Joe Giddens/PA)

There were six Typhoons involved in the flypast, flanking other aircraft as they flew over London. Typhoons are based permanently at RAF Coninsby in Lincolnshire and Lossiemouth, where they are ready to respond to potential threats in UK and Nato air space, the Ministry of Defence said.

– Rivet Joint

An electronic surveillance aircraft, Rivet Joint has sensors which can detect emissions from communications, radar and other systems. It has been used as part of Operation Shader, the UK’s contribution in ongoing military intervention in Iraq.

– F-35B Lightning

Flying on each wing of the Rivet Joint were F-35B Lightning jets from RAF Marham in Norfolk. The F-35B Lightning is a short take-off and vertical landing aircraft that can operate from aircraft carriers including the Royal Navy’s Queen Elizabeth-class ships.

– The Red Arrows

The military flypast passes over The Mall and Buckingham Palace (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Red Arrows, formally known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, provided the colourful finale to the flypast. Since the Red Arrows’ first season in 1965, they have performed almost 5,000 displays in 57 countries. The Red Arrows are led by Red 1, Squadron Leader Jon Bond.

The former frontline Typhoon pilot, from Essex, joined the RAF in 2006. The 2025 season is his second year as team leader, responsible for choreographing the new display routine, which is seen by millions of people at big events and air shows.