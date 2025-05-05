Starmer and Macron discuss Ukraine and migration in call

Sir Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron discussed the war in Ukraine and migration in a call on Monday, Number 10 has said.

The Prime Minister and French president also touched on VE Day commemorations and an upcoming UK-EU summit, according to a readout of their conversation.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: ““The Prime Minister began by reflecting on how privileged he felt to be part of the moving VE Day celebrations this week, including the commemorative events held today.

“Turning to the situation in Ukraine, the leaders discussed the need for Russia to commit to a 30-day ceasefire to ensure meaningful peace talks. Ukraine had proved it was willing and ready to come to the table and was the party of peace, the Prime Minister added.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer hosts a VE Day 80th Anniversary street party on Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir and Mr Macron have been at the forefront of plans to convene a coalition of nations willing to support a peace deal in Ukraine if one is reached.

It comes as the UK is looking to reset its trading and diplomatic relationship with Europe, after a turbulent few years post-Brexit.

A bilateral summit is expected between the UK and France later this year, and the two leaders “agreed to step up ambition between the two countries across all areas, including defence and security and irregular migration”, the Downing Street spokeswoman said.

“Both leaders underscored that more is needed to be done to disrupt irregular migration upstream.

“They also agreed on the importance of a successful EU-UK summit in two weeks’ time.”

Mr Macron and Sir Keir also discussed the conflict in Gaza, and “both expressed their deep concern at recent developments and agreed a renewed peace process was required”.

Earlier on Monday, the Foreign Office said that the UK “does not support an expansion of Israel’s military operations in Gaza” after the Tel Aviv government approved plans to seize the territory.