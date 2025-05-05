Prince Louis mimics older brother George during VE Day event

Prince Louis stole the spotlight during VE Day celebrations – by teasing his older brother in full view of cameras.

The seven-year-old appeared to playfully imitate George as the siblings watched the military procession from the Queen Victoria Memorial.

At one point, Louis copied the way his brother, 11, flicked his hair, then smoothed down his own in an exaggerated fashion.

The moment, captured on camera and widely shared on social media, had royal fans in stitches.

One joked: “Prince Louis getting ready like he’s got a royal Zoom call in 5.”

Another wrote: “That kid is going to be a real source of entertainment… as long as you’re not related to him.”

Louis’s behaviour quickly drew comparisons to his previous high-profile appearances, including his infamous balcony mischief at Trooping the Colour and the Platinum Jubilee, where he was seen covering his ears during the flypast and making faces at the crowd.

It came as the royal family – including the Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, the King and Queen – joined veterans to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe.

Despite the drizzle, the family remained seated among guests at the Queen Victoria Memorial, where William was seen quietly explaining parts of the parade to Louis, who nodded along before returning his attention to George.