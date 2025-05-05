Pharmacists refuse patient requests for antibiotics ‘at least once a day’

Pharmacists receive patient requests for antibiotics for minor ailments such as colds at least once a day, the National Pharmacy Association (NPA) has said.

The organisation, which represents 6,000 independent community pharmacies, told the PA news agency that workers receive demands for the drugs even if they are not needed, while some patients also stockpile them for holidays.

The NPA has also received reports from pharmacists of half-used courses of antibiotics being posted on local social media groups.

The organisation polled around 400 pharmacists and found 79% refuse requests for antibiotics from patients for minor things at least once a day.

Ailments such as coughs and colds can often be viral infections which will clear up without the use of antibiotics.

Some 77% of those surveyed also said they felt demand for antibiotics could pose a risk to patient safety owing to the rise of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

This is when microbes that cause infections evolve in such a way that antibiotics no longer work or are much less effective.

Over-use of antibiotics is the main driver in the development of drug-resistant pathogens.

A quarter of pharmacists surveyed said patients frequently return partially used antibiotics, while 37% were aware of patients regularly hoarding antibiotics for a later date.

Other issues included patients requesting antibiotics from their pharmacy before going on holiday just in case of illness, and people returning from abroad with significant quantities of antibiotics for conditions that would not normally be treated by them in the UK.

The NPA is now joining the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to support its campaign on antibiotics.

The UKHSA awareness campaign features ‘Andi Biotic’ – a cartoon character designed to increase awareness of AMR.

Olivier Picard, chairman of the National Pharmacy Association, said: “These are concerning findings and shows there are widespread misconceptions about the role that antibiotics can play among some patients.

“Although antibiotics may be an appropriate course of treatment for some conditions, for other ailments like viral coughs and sore throats, they may not be effective.

“This could also mean antibiotics may not be effective for treating more serious conditions, posing a risk to patient safety.

“Pharmacists are highly trained medical professionals who see nearly two million patients a day and provide medication advice.

“They can supply antimicrobials in some circumstances, but only when they are clinically needed.”

Diane Ashiru-Oredope, lead pharmacist for antimicrobial resistance at the UKHSA, said: “Addressing misconceptions about taking antibiotics is an important part of tackling antibiotic resistance.

“Antibiotic resistance is impacting people every day in this country.

“Not being able to effectively prevent and treat infections is one of the biggest threats to our health.

“The situation is not hopeless though, we can all work together to help keep antibiotics working.

“For example, only taking them when prescribed and as directed by a healthcare professional, not taking antibiotics for colds and flu and not saving antibiotics for future use – unused antibiotics can be returned to pharmacies.

“Taking action not only protects our own individual health – it also protects everyone in our communities and future generations.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said AMR represents “one of the most significant threats to public health, with potentially devastating consequences if we don’t act now.

“Our pharmacists, along with other healthcare professionals, play a crucial and we’re grateful for their vigilance in ensuring these vital medicines are only provided when clinically appropriate.”