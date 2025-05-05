Keir Starmer serves tea and cakes at VE Day party in Downing Street

Sir Keir Starmer served up tea and cakes to guests as he hosted a VE Day party in Downing Street.

The Prime Minister, joined by his wife Lady Starmer, invited around 130 people including two Second World War veterans to the event as part of 80th anniversary celebrations taking place on Monday.

Two long tables lined with red and gold chairs on the street were decorated with flowers, miniature Union flags and table mats.

Each seat had a commemorative plate and mug with VE Day 80 written on them, and food served on the tables included Victoria sponge cake, scotch eggs and pork pies.

Sir Keir and his wife moved around the tables to chat with guests (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Among the guests were veterans Ruth Brook Klauber and Colin Deverell, both aged 101, as well as current military personnel and groups of cadets.

Bunting was hanging over the tables and draped over the ground floor windows of No 10.

Musicians from the Band of the Grenadier Guards played for the guests as they received drinks on arrival.

Sir Keir walked out of No 10 holding a plate of cakes, which was greeted with applause from the seated guests.

He then offered and handed out the cakes before picking up a commemorative teapot and serving tea.

The Prime Minister spent around 45 minutes moving around the tables chatting to guests as they were treated to performances by wartime-themed singing group the D-Day Darlings.

Earlier on Monday, Sir Keir had joined veterans on the Buckingham Palace garden steps to watch a flypast as part of the VE Day celebrations.

In a post on X, he said: “The sacrifices of those who fought for peace must never be forgotten.

“It was a privilege to join Second World War veterans at Buckingham Palace in honour of VE Day.

“On behalf of the whole country, thank you for your service.”