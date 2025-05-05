GCHQ release cache of spy chatter discussing VE Day before end of war announced

A set of never-before-seen documents of discussions between spies has revealed the Government Communications Headquarters’ (GCHQ) role in the announcement of VE Day.

The documents, released 80 years after VE Day, showcase the intelligence agency’s role and the excitement felt by those in the organisation tasked with sharing the news that fighting in Europe would soon end.

The document cache includes a letter from then-Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force in Europe, Dwight D Eisenhower, to the Deputy Director Naval Section via the Admiralty.

The messages relay that the German high command had signed an “unconditional surrender”.

The document, timestamped 8.30am on May 7, 1945, instructs Allied expeditionary forces to “cease all offensive operations” but states that troops should remain in their present positions.

Intelligence agency shares spy chatter to celebrate VE Day (GCHQ/PA)

The document states: “Due to difficulties of communication there may be some delay in similar orders reaching enemy troops, so full defensive precautions would be taken.”

The bottom of the document includes the instruction that “no repeat, no release” is to be made to the press.

The document also features annotations by the officer who had transcribed the message. At the bottom of the letter, a note reads: “and u can jollu well RD TT plse”.

RD TT likely stands for read top-to-toe, with the addition showing the excitement felt by the operator who had the privilege of passing on the news.

The voices of intelligence officials, charged with holding vital top-secret information and working under secrecy, rarely feature in historical accounts.

GCHQ director Anne Keast-Butler said: “We know that intelligence had a significant part to play in VE Day and bringing World War Two to a close, and I’m proud that our predecessors at GCHQ were part of that.

She added: “It is also a powerful reminder of how those who worked so diligently and selflessly in the past paved the way for our future, and the world we live in today.

“It is with great pride that we pay homage to them today.”

Director Sir Edward Travis to his staff (GCHQ/PA)

The second document in the cache is a letter written and signed by then-GC&CS (GCHQ) director Sir Edward Travis to his staff, stating that “no congratulatory, greetings or other Victory telegrams will be sent from GC&CS on VE Day or subsequently without the Director’s prior approval”.

The letter is dated May 4 1945, four days before VE Day.

It shows us that intelligence heads and the staff working at GCHQ were some of the first to know that the end of the war would soon be announced.