Standard Chartered ‘watchful’ of tariff impact as profits rise

Standard Chartered surpassed profit expectations over the first quarter, as it said it remains confident it can support clients through market volatility.

The Asia-focused bank reported pre-tax profits rose by 10% to 2.1 billion US dollars (£1.5 billion) for the first three months of 2025, compared with the same period a year earlier.

The company said it was boosted by strong trading in its wealth business, which saw income rise 28% year-on-year.

Positive trading comes amid an uncertain backdrop due to market volatility following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of planned tariffs.

The company is among banks with exposure to Asia and other international markets which have seen shares drop in value over the past two months, although they have recovered significant ground recently.

Bosses kept the group’s financial targets but said they will be “watchful” of economic conditions.

Bill Winters, group chief executive, said: “The subsequent imposition of trade tariffs has increased global economic and geopolitical complexity, and we remain watchful of the external environment.

“But our ability to help clients manage their business and wealth across borders in times of volatility reinforces our confidence that we can continue to improve returns.”

The company also stressed its balance sheet “remains strong, liquid and well diversified”.

Mr Winters added: “We delivered a strong performance in the first quarter of 2025, with earnings per share up 19%, driven by double-digit income growth in wealth solutions, global markets and global banking.

“Our presence in structurally high-growth markets across Asia, Africa and the Middle East is key to driving long-term sustainable value for our shareholders, and we remain focused on reinforcing these competitive advantages to drive future growth.”