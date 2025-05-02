Schoolgirl found in River Thames ‘likely to have died from effect of cold water’

A schoolgirl who died after entering the River Thames is likely to have died “swiftly” from the “effect of cold water”, an inquest opening heard.

Kaliyah Coa, 11, was reported missing on March 31 after playing near Barge House Causeway in Woolwich on a school inset day.

A major search was prompted, with the Metropolitan Police confirming on April 13 they had found a body.

On Wednesday, the force said the body found in Maritime Quay on the Isle of Dogs was that of Kaliyah.

In a statement, her family said “their hearts are broken” and their lives will “never be the same” following her death.

“We were blessed to have Kaliyah, even if it was for such a short time. She will be missed so much. Kaliyah went to a birthday party and never returned home to her family,” they added.

On Friday, an inquest into Kaliyah’s death was opened at East London Coroner’s Court.

Senior coroner Graeme Irvine told the hearing the reason she may have gone into the water was to try and find a lost shoe.

“It would appear that she entered the water in an attempt to recover a lost shoe, but that is something which will be covered later at an inquest,” Mr Irvine said.

He told the court the provisional cause of death was immersion, pending further tests.

Preliminary post-mortem investigations conducted by Professor Alan Bates suggested that Kaliyah had not died from drowning, the inquest heard.

Mr Irvine said of the preliminary findings: “The effect of being in cold water would have caused unconsciousness and death relatively swiftly.

“I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the parents. I cannot imagine the grief they must be going through.”