Reform beats Labour by six votes to take Runcorn and Helsby

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK has secured victory by six votes over Labour in Runcorn and Helsby as Sir Keir Starmer failed his first by-election test as Prime Minister.

The narrow victory for new MP Sarah Pochin saw Reform taking a constituency which Labour won with a majority of almost 14,700 less than 12 months ago.

The result came as Reform made gains against both Labour and the Conservatives across England in local contests, with Mr Farage claiming a “big moment” was taking place in politics.

The by-election was triggered when former Labour MP Mike Amesbury quit after admitting punching a constituent.

Amesbury won 53% of the vote at the general election – and the defeat, along with Reform gains in other Labour heartlands, will cause unease in Downing Street.

Mr Farage said: “For the movement, for the party, it’s a very, very big moment indeed, absolutely, no question, and it’s happening right across England.”