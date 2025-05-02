Leader of performing arts union Equity re-elected for second term

The general secretary of the performing arts union Equity has been re-elected to serve a second five-year term in office.

Paul W Fleming won 81% of the vote compared with 19% for the other candidate Riky Ash.

He said Equity members had backed the vision of a “fighting, progressive union with an industrial agenda focused on delivering the industry they deserve.

He added: “Our union will meet the challenges facing Equity members – from artificial intelligence, and dignity at work, to pay, protecting venues and modern working practices.

“The policies set by our council and conference, informed by our branches and committees, are leading the way on these core issues for working people in every industry.”

First elected to the position of general secretary in 2020, Paul is a seasoned negotiator, having worked as an official for the West End and across the union’s major theatre agreements.

Equity’s membership has grown to the highest in its history, at 50,000, under his leadership.