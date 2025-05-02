King and Queen to visit Canada

The King and Queen are to visit Canada for the first time since their coronation and attend the state opening of the nation’s parliament, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Charles is Canada’s head of state and will be travelling to the country with his wife less than a month after former Bank of England governor Mark Carney’s Liberal Party election victory.

Mr Carney’s rival, populist Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, was in the lead until US President Donald Trump took aim at Canada with a trade war and threats to annex the country as the 51st state.

Charles and Camilla will visit Canada later in May (Aaron Chown/PA)

Buckingham Palace said: “The King and Queen will visit Canada from Monday 26th to Tuesday 27th May.

“The King, accompanied by the Queen, will attend the state opening of the Parliament of Canada, in Ottawa.”

Charles and Camilla were due to visit Canada last spring, according to Canadian news outlets, but the trip was postponed because of the King’s cancer diagnosis.

Charles sits on a snow mobile used by Canadian Rangers during a 2022 visit to Fred Henne Territorial Park, Yellowknife in Canada (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror)

When the King met Mr Carney, in March after he had become prime minister following the resignation of Justin Trudeau, much was made of Charles’ red tie said to have been worn in support of Canada where he is King.

At the end of the King’s recent state visit to Italy with the Queen, a palace official said: “He’s always supported Canada, there is nothing new in that. What could perhaps otherwise be simply be seen as normal expressions of support do seem to be being noticed a little more.

“But showing support for Canada is something he’s always done and that he will continue to do.”