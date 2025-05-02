Family speak of devastation after teenager’s death at country park lake

Family members have paid tribute to a 16-year-old boy who died after getting into difficulty while swimming in a lake.

Nottingham College student Valentine Ikechukwu was pronounced dead after a multi-agency search operation at Nottingham’s Colwick Country Park on Wednesday evening.

In a statement issued through police, the teenager’s family described him as a “well-loved” son and brother to his three sisters and baby brother.

His family said: “Valentine will remain in our hearts forever. He was a well-loved son and brother, and we are absolutely devastated as a family.

“Long live Valentine, forever 16.

“He was a Nottingham College student and was well liked amongst his friends. Words cannot describe what we are going through right now.

“We would kindly request for privacy so that we can grieve as a family and try to come to terms with what has happened to our Valentine. He will be forever missed.”

Detective Inspector Gail Routledge said: “Valentine’s family are being supported by specially trained officers following this incident.

“This was a tragedy where a young boy has lost his life. Our thoughts remain with Valentine’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.”

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.