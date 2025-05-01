Teenager arrested after boy and girl seriously injured in stabbing

A teenager has been arrested after a 14-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were seriously injured in a stabbing.

Merseyside Police said armed officers were called to Whitefield Drive in Westvale, Kirkby, at about 8.25pm on Wednesday, after reports of two teenagers being stabbed.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is in custody, police said.

A force spokesman said the 15-year-old boy suffered a number of stab wounds to the body and the girl suffered a single stab wound to the chest.

Both are in a serious but stable condition in hospital but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

Detectives believe the stabbing may be linked to an earlier dispute between youths.

Detective Inspector Graeme Osborne said: “Our initial inquiries suggest there may have been an earlier incident in the Tithe Barn Lane area and we believe that there are people who may have witnessed this. I would urge those people to come forward.

“It was a pleasant summer’s evening and we know that there would have been people in and around the Westvale area, both in cars or on foot, and I would appeal for anyone who saw anything, or captured something on their mobile phone or dashcam, to contact us.

“We know incidents such as this involving young people cause a great deal of concern for our communities but I want the public to know we are working hard to proactively drive down knife crime in Merseyside.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police Contact Centre on X, formerly Twitter; Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook; call 101; or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with reference 25000358289.