New at-home pill for endometriosis approved for use on the NHS

A new at-home pill for endometriosis has been approved for use on the NHS.

The once-a-day tablet, called linzagolix but also known as Yselty, could benefit up to 1,000 women a year with the condition.

Endometriosis occurs when cells similar to those in the lining of the womb grow in other parts of the body, such as the pelvis, bladder and bowel.

It can cause severe pain, heavy periods, exhaustion and fertility problems and can have a big impact on women’s lives.

Endometriosis affects around 1.5 million women in the UK but, according to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice), diagnosis typically takes nine years from when symptoms first appear.

Linzagolix works by blocking specific hormones that contribute to the symptoms of endometriosis.

The news comes after Nice approved the first long-term daily pill for endometriosis in March, known as relugolix combination therapy or Ryeqo.

Helen Knight, director of medicines evaluation at Nice, said: “We’re pleased to recommend linzagolix as a new treatment option for endometriosis.

“As a once-daily tablet taken at home, it offers a convenient way for people with endometriosis to manage their condition and helps to ease pressure on NHS services

“Thanks to our streamlined process, we’ve been able to fast-track our evaluation of this treatment to get it to the people who need it, quickly.

“Linzagolix is a valuable addition to the options available for this often painful and disruptive condition.”

Linzagolix is taken as a once-daily 200 mg tablet and requires separate hormonal “add-back” therapy, which is low-dose hormone replacement therapy (HRT) to prevent menopause-like symptoms and bone loss.

In clinical trials, linzagolix was shown to reduce painful periods and non-menstrual pelvic pain, compared with a dummy drug.

Linzagolix, which is already approved for treating fibroids, is for patients whose previous medical or surgical treatments for endometriosis have been unsuccessful.

Dr Sue Mann, national clinical director in women’s health at NHS England, said: “This is welcome news for women with endometriosis who haven’t found relief from previous therapies or surgery – it’s another treatment option which will help women take control of their health and better manage the symptoms of this often painful and debilitating condition.

“This is a testament to our ongoing commitment to improving treatment, care and quality of life for women – and follows the approval just months ago of the first long-term daily pill for managing endometriosis on the NHS, giving women more choice in treatment they can take in the comfort of their own homes.”

Women’s health minister, Baroness Merron, said: “This could be a game-changer for thousands of women battling endometriosis, which can be a debilitating and life-limiting condition.

“After years of neglect in women’s health, we are turning the tide – backing new treatments like linzagolix, cutting diagnosis times and slashing waiting lists.”