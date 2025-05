Murder accused said he would make his wife cup of tea if she came home

A man accused of murdering his wife told media if she ever returned home he would make her a cup of tea, run her a bath and contact the police, while her body lay in a shallow grave in their family home, a court has heard.

The jury in the trial of Richard Satchwell, who is accused of murdering his wife Tina Satchwell at the home they shared in Co Cork between March 19 and March 20 in 2017, has been shown lengthy media interviews he did in the months after she disappeared.

The 58-year-old, from Grattan Street in Youghal, denies murdering his wife.

Tina Satchwell was 45 when she was last seen alive (Family Handout/PA)

Her remains were found buried beneath a concrete floor under a set of stairs in their family home in October 2023.

Mr Satchwell, who is originally from Leicester in England, formally reported his wife missing on May 11 2017, weeks after he told police she had left their family home.

Mr Satchwell has repeatedly said he believed his wife left because she needed some time on her own.

The jury in his trial at Central Criminal Court in Dublin is being shown 14 broadcast interviews he did in the year after she went missing.

In a lengthy interview with Neil Prendeville of RedFM on March 12, 2018, he told the presenter that if his wife walked through the door of their home, he would welcome her home, make her a cup of tea, run her a bath and contact police.

He also said he would leave Youghal and go away for at least a month.

The presenter offered Mr Satchwell the chance to take part in a lie detector test during the show, however he refused saying he had not slept all week and was taking medication.

He also claimed to have promised another journalist to take part in a test as soon as he felt well again.

Flowers and messages left near to the scene in Youghal, Co Cork, where Tina Satchwell’s body was found (Brian Lawless/PA)

He said he had nothing to hide about his wife’s disappearance and said he tried to keep things “going as normal” in their home.

Asked if he was angry at her disappearance, Mr Satchwell told the presenter that he was “disappointed” as he spent his life “trying to give her everything”.

Mr Satchwell sat in court with his eyes fixed on the floor and his head in his hand as the recordings were played.

During the media interview, recorded almost a year after he told police that she had left their family home, he said he would be “an emotional wreck” if they found her body, adding that he “wouldn’t last six months”.

He said he prays for her return and sits at home waiting for the phone to ring.

The defendant told the presenter that he served a month in jail following a conviction for welfare fraud, adding that he would rather be back in prison than dealing with Ms Satchwell’s disappearance.

In an interview with RTE’s Prime Time, aired on March 16, 2018, he told presenter Barry Cummins that he only ever held his wife in a “loving manner”.

“I have bought anniversary, birthday and Christmas presents that I have yet to give her,” he said.

Members of the Garda forensics at the scene in Youghal, Co Cork (Brian Lawless/PA)

“I have presents and cards that I have kept for her for the day she comes back.”

In an interview with Susan Keogh of Today FM on March 18, 2018, days before the first anniversary of her disappearance, he was asked how he would mark the day.

“Just stay in the house and cry for the day,” he replied.

Earlier, Mr Satchwell said he was “innocent of any wrongdoing” about the disappearance of his wife, saying he believed she was still alive during media interviews in 2017.

In an interview with RTE’s Crimecall, he spoke directly to the camera through tears, begging his wife to come home.

Mr Satchwell also claimed his wife was “too much in love with herself” to harm herself.

In an interview with Paul Byrne, formerly of Virgin Media News, in late November 2018, Mr Satchwell said he had never “laid a finger” on his wife, saying the most he had done was holding her tight and “loving the bones of her”.

Asked if he had killed his wife, he replied: “Never. I have never laid a finger on her.”

Richard Satchwell leaves the District Court in Cashel, Co Tipperary, after being charged in connection with the murder of his wife Tina Satchwell (Brian Lawless/PA)

In a separate interview with RTE on July 14 2017, he described himself as a broken man.

When allegations of wrongdoing were put to him by the journalist, Mr Satchwell protested his innocence, saying he was willing to take a lie detector test.

“I am innocent. I am innocent of any wrongdoing,” he said.

In a separate interview with RTE, Mr Satchwell said he did not think his wife was dead, adding that he believed one day she would come back.

“I believe there is somebody out there who does know where she is,” he said.

Mr Satchwell told Ireland AM on March 8 2018 that he did not want to think that his wife was dead and was “not strong enough” to cope with the possibility of that scenario.

He said he “knows somebody” out there helped his wife leave Youghal.

“They should be ashamed of themselves for the stress they have caused to me and the family,” Mr Satchwell added.

During an appeal to his wife on Crimecall in the months after her disappearance, the truck driver asked her to “come home”, adding that his arms were open and their pets were missing her.

Weeping into the camera, he said he could not go on not knowing what happened to her.

Describing the morning she disappeared, Mr Satchwell claimed he was plastering a wall at the bottom of the stairs when she came down shortly after 9am.

He also told a reporter that his family was upset about their relationship and of his choice to go out with Ms Satchwell.

“They pretty much hate the Irish,” Mr Satchwell added.

In a separate interview, he said his family “had their reasons” to hate Irish people, stating that “all we heard about was the IRA” in school.

In a TV interview with Prime Time Investigates in January 2018, he showed the presenter their family pets, including a parrot, Valentine, and two dogs, Ruby and Heidi.

The court also heard Ms Satchwell’s voice for the first time after video footage was played during a media appeal, in which she speaks to their now dead parrot, Pearl.

Mr Satchwell tells the reporter that the parrot died in the January before his wife disappeared.

He said they were very upset and “cried for weeks”, and had a post-mortem examination carried out on the parrot.

Mr Satchwell also pointed out an unopened bottle of Cava he had bought her for their 25th anniversary after she disappeared.

The trial continues.