Kneecap investigated by counter terrorism officers over ‘kill your MP’ video

Kneecap is being investigated by counter-terrorism police following videos allegedly showing the band calling for the deaths of MPs and shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah”.

The Belfast rap trio has had several gigs cancelled after video footage appeared to show one of them shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah” in November last year.

Video from November 2023 also appeared to show one member of the Irish trio saying: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”

The group has apologised to the families of murdered MPs but claimed footage of the incident had been “exploited and weaponised”, while they also said they have “never supported” Hamas or Hezbollah, which are both banned organisations in the UK.

JJ O’Dochartaigh, also known as DJ Provai, of the Belfast-based rap group Kneecap (Mark Marlow/PA)

On Thursday, the Met Police said: “On April 22, we were made aware of an online video believed to be from a music event in London in November 2024.

“Following this, we were made aware of a further video, believed to be from another music event in London in November 2023.

“Both videos were referred to the Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit for assessment by specialist officers, who have determined there are grounds for further investigation into potential offences linked to both videos.

“The investigation is now being carried out by officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command and inquiries remain ongoing at this time.”

In a statement posted on Instagram, the group, comprising Liam Og O Hannaidh, Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh, addressed the families of Sir David Amess and Jo Cox saying “we never intended to cause you hurt”, and that they “reject any suggestion that we would seek to incite violence against any MP or individual”.