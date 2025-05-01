King’s Highgrove gardens inspire luxury wallpaper and fabric collection

The King’s Highgrove gardens have inspired a new range of luxury fabric and wallpaper by the design house Sanderson.

Sanderson, which has been supplying royal residences for more than 100 years as a royal warrant holder, announced a collaboration with Charles’s Gloucestershire retreat Highgrove and The King’s Foundation charity.

And the King even makes an appearance in the collection, with a bust of Charles’s head – located in the garden – depicted in miniature in the Highgrove Toile pattern.

The Highgrove Toile pattern (Highgrove by Sanderson/Sanderson Group/PA)

More than 25 designs have been created to celebrate the diverse flora and fauna of the estate’s series of interlinked gardens which the King has painstakingly transformed and nurtured over the past 45 years.

The design house said: “Damasks, toiles, tapestries, garden plans and archive florals come together in a signature palette of Sanderson shades for a layered and decorative collection that celebrates the enchanting gardens at the King and Queen’s much-loved private residence.”

Names of the patterns include Topiary View, Wildflower Meadow, The Stumpery and Thyme Walk – all areas of Charles’s beloved gardens, and the designs feature across 108 wallpapers, fabrics, weaves and embroideries in an assortment of colours.

The luxury fabrics on show at Highgrove (Highgrove by Sanderson/Sanderson Group/PA)

Rebecca Craig, Sanderson’s lead designer, described the Highgrove for Sanderson collaboration as a “designer’s dream” and said every garden at the countryside sanctuary had a story to tell.

“It has been such an honour to work with Highgrove and The King’s Foundation to explore the gardens, learn about the incredible ecosystem, and discover the devotion behind each unique landscape and its meaning,” she said.

“Every garden at Highgrove has a story to tell. This collaboration is a designer’s dream.”

The Carpet Garden pattern (Highgrove by Sanderson/Sanderson Group/PA)

The detailed Highgrove Toile pastoral scene includes a bronze sculpture of the monarch’s head pictured from behind, as well as the gardens’ Oak Summer House, some of its pots, a topiarised English yew, yew tree hedges and a circular stone seat.

The toile comes as both a fabric and a wallpaper in the colours Oak, Yew Green and Tetbury Blue – a nod to the town of Tetbury to which Highgrove is near – plus an additional pink shade called Madder Rose for the wallpaper.

Other designs include classic stripes and Carpet Garden, which incorporates geometric shapes and colours based on the walled garden and a Turkish carpet found in Highgrove House.

Fabric displayed in The Stumpery (Highgrove by Sanderson/Sanderson Group/PA)

The Stumpery pattern encapsulates the King’s tranquil recreation of the Victorian tradition of growing ferns among tree stumps and wood carved sculptures.

It shows Charles’s classic temple built from green oak, the thatched Hollyrood House treehouse which was built for Prince William’s seventh birthday, a wall made of stones given to the King, and the area’s sculpture of a goddess of the wood nymph.

The Highgrove Toile fabric is priced at £118 per metre, and the toile wallpaper costs £144 per roll.

The Highgrove Arboretum which costs £370 per roll (Highgrove by Sanderson/Sanderson Group/PA)

The Carpet Garden wallpaper is £236 a roll, whereas Highgrove Arboretum, a hand-painted mural, in the colour Ether Blues, of trees including those given to the King by the Queen Mother, is £370 for a 16.5 metre roll.

The range will be sold online, in Highgrove shops, and through Sanderson’s distribution network.

Drapes and bedspreads showing the Hydrangea Rose pattern with a headboard of the Annabel’s Suzani fabric (Highgrove by Sanderson/Sanderson Group/PA)

Some 10% of the net profits will go to Charles’s charity The King’s Foundation, which is the custodian of Highgrove Gardens.

The foundation runs education workshops on site for traditional and endangered crafts such as millinery, embroidery and woodworking.

It also oversees public access to Highgrove through its ticketed garden tours.

The Highgrove Toile in Yew Green including a depiction of a bust of the King seen through an opening in a topiary hedge (Highgrove by Sanderson/Sanderson Group/PA)

Founded in 1860 by Arthur Sanderson, Sanderson began as a business importing luxury French paper hangings to the UK.

Since 1924, the firm has held a royal warrant for supplying fabrics, paint and wallcoverings to the royal residences.