Jury watch video of ‘frenzied stabbing’ in suitcase murder trial

A jury has watched footage of a suspected double killer, who is accused dumped two chopped-up bodies in suitcases on Clifton Suspension Bridge, grappling and then killing one of his alleged victims in a “frenzied stabbing”.

The footage, along with its soundtrack which captured the sound of someone appearing to struggle to breathe, was watched in silence by the jury at the Old Bailey in the trial of Yostin Andres Mosquera.

He appears to say, “You like it?” as he stabbed Albert Alfonso to death.

Paul Longworth and Albert Alfonso (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Mosquera is being tried for the murders of Mr Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71, on July 8 last year in the flat the two shared in Scotts Road, Shepherd’s Bush, west London.

The defendant admitted the manslaughter of Mr Alfonso by way of loss of self-control, but denies and is being tried on both charges of murder – the prosecution claims Mosquera was “in complete control” of his “strategic and premeditated” actions.

Mr Alfonso’s death was captured on four cameras that were up in his bedroom to record sex sessions with Mosquera, 35, who is then seen singing and dancing in the aftermath of the attack.

Mr Justice Bennathan had previously warned the jury “it is not an easy watch” and the added soundtrack that was played on Thursday potentially “heightens” any distress in seeing it.

On Thursday prosecutor Deanna Heer KC told the jury: “He takes hold of Mr Alfonso’s chin with his left hand and pulls Mr Alfonso’s head back, and then with his right hand in which he is holding the knife he stabs him.”

She added: “Mr Alfonso gets to his feet and tries to defend himself.

“They then fall to the floor, and Mr Mosquera gets on top of Mr Alfonso. Mr Alfonso manages to stand up while Mr Mosquera has him in a headlock.”

Sounds can be heard along with Mosquera appearing to say in English, “Do you like?”.

PC Nick Swire, the CCTV officer, said: “You can see Mosquera apply a knife to Mr Alfonso and blood is seen to flow down his chest.”

Mosquera had Mr Alfonso in a headlock and screaming can be heard.

Mr Swire said: “This is the start of the frenzied stabbing to the torso and the chest.”

The men, who are both naked, are seen struggling with each other and wrestling to the ground.

Mr Swire stated that at one point you can hear a change of breathing sound as Mr Alfonso’s “body goes limp and he loses consciousness”.

The footage ends with Mr Alfonso on the ground and, Mr Swire said, “there is significant blood flowing from the neck area to the floor”.

Mosquera is then seen singing a song in Spanish and doing a dance, before sitting down to look at a computer.

The prosecution say that on July 8, Mosquera allegedly killed Mr Longworth and later Mr Alfonso in their flat and then “set about trying to steal from them”.

Mosquera was spotted at Clifton Suspension Bridge (Ben Birchall/PA)

Ms Heer previously said: “Paul Longworth had been attacked with a hammer to the back of his head, suffering repeated blows, which shattered his skull.

“Albert Alfonso had been repeatedly stabbed, suffering multiple wounds to his torso, his body, and his face and to his neck.

“None of that is in dispute.”

The court heard examination of the computer showed Mosquera created a PowerPoint of the couple’s banking information, accessed a spreadsheet which contained their passwords for online banking and attempted to access Mr Alfonso’s different accounts to transfer money – including trying to send £4,000 to his own account in Colombia.

He made several cash withdrawals from Mr Alfonso’s different bank accounts, obtaining at least £900 before the transactions started getting declined, the court was told.

Mosquera is also said to have messaged Mr Alfonso’s manager the morning after the killing from the victim’s phone explaining he was flying to Costa Rica for a family emergency and planned to stay for around eight weeks.

At around 11.30pm on July 10, a cyclist making his way across the Clifton Suspension Bridge spotted Mosquera standing next to a large red suitcase and stopped to see if he was OK, thinking he was a tourist, jurors heard.

The witness also spied a large silver trunk a few metres away from the defendant before Mosquera told him the luggage contained car parts, jurors were told.

Ms Heer said: “In fact, the suitcases contained the decapitated and dismembered bodies of Paul Longworth and Albert Alfonso, which the defendant had transported to Bristol from their home in London where they had been killed two days before.”

The prosecution alleges Mosquera took the suitcases to the landmark to “dispose” of them, but the jury heard he was questioned by the cyclist and bridge staff who “noticed that something was leaking from the (red) suitcase”, before abandoning both items and running away.

The police were called and officers discovered the cases contained body parts.

Police searched the Scotts Road address on the label of the silver trunk before finding Mr Alfonso and Mr Longworth’s decapitated heads, as well as other body parts, at their flat in a chest freezer, the court heard.