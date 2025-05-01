Hundreds of workers at Ofgem balloted for strikes in dispute over pay and jobs

Hundreds of workers at the energy regulator Ofgem are being balloted for strikes in a dispute over pay and jobs.

More than 700 members of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) in Glasgow, London and Cardiff will vote in the coming weeks on whether to launch a campaign of industrial action.

PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said: “Ofgem managers have been deliberately provocative in their dealings with us.

“Rather than driving through sticking plaster solutions for organisation-wide problems, they should reach agreement with us before committing to changes that risk industrial action.

“We’re happy to work with Ofgem, providing we can assure our members that their interests will be protected.

“They must have the confidence to plan for their futures.”