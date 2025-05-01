Fire chiefs call for urgent action on drownings

Fire chiefs are calling for urgent national action to prevent drownings after a 16-year-old boy died while swimming in a lake during a spell of hot weather.

The National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) has urged the Government to give fire services in England a legal duty to respond to water emergencies, such as rescues in rivers, lakes and canals.

The call comes during the NFCC’s Be Water Aware campaign and as emergency services report a rise in water-related incidents.

The teenager died after getting into difficulty at Colwick Country Park in Nottingham on Wednesday evening. His body was recovered hours later.

Chief Inspector David Mather of Nottinghamshire Police said: “While work is now under way to understand how the boy came into difficulty, I would like to take this opportunity to highlight this case as a reminder of the devastating consequences of entering open water – regardless of whether people do so deliberately or inadvertently.”

Tom Staples, from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said the incident was a “stark reminder” of the hidden dangers in open water.

NFCC water safety lead Chris Kirby said: “1,400 people have died in accidental drowning incidents across just five years.

“We need urgent action to prevent anybody else coming to harm and that requires steps being taken at a national level.”

The NFCC says the lack of a legal duty in England means fire services face limits on how much they can invest in water rescue training, equipment and education. It also leads to inconsistencies across the UK, with Wales having a statutory duty for inland water rescue, and Scotland and Northern Ireland holding duties in relation to major flooding.

Kirby said clearer responsibilities for fire and rescue services, backed by law and funding, would help improve emergency response and public safety campaigns.

Figures from the Water Incident Database show 1,409 people died in accidental drownings between 2019 and 2023, with more than half in inland waters.

The NFCC also wants the Government to appoint a lead department or minister for water safety to better coordinate prevention work.

Temperatures reached 29.3C at Kew Gardens in London on Thursday – the hottest May 1 on record – with fire services warning of a surge in water incidents.

The London Fire Brigade said such incidents were up 32% last month.

Assistant Commissioner Patrick Goulbourne said: “Even when the sun is shining, water temperatures can be dangerously cold.”

The RNLI urged swimmers to float on their backs if in trouble and to only swim at lifeguarded beaches.