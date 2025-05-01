Body of boy, 16, found in lake amid warnings of ‘hidden dangers’ in open water

The body of a 16-year-old boy has been found in a lake in Nottingham as police warned of the dangers of open water amid a warm spell across the UK.

Emergency services were called to Colwick Country Park at around 5.20pm on Wednesday after the boy got into difficulty while swimming.

Nottinghamshire Police said his body was found shortly before 8pm the same day.

Thursday is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far, with forecasters predicting temperatures could hit 30C.

The force said the boy’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Chief Inspector David Mather said: “While work is now under way to understand how the boy came into difficulty, I would like to take this opportunity to highlight this case as a reminder of the devastating consequences of entering open water – regardless of whether people do so deliberately or inadvertently.

“As in this tragic case, open water can have hidden dangers that can prove fatal and I would urge anyone who spends any time on or near open water to use this case as a devastating reminder of that – particularly during the recent warm weather we have been experiencing.”

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service group manager Tom Staples added: “This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the hidden dangers of open water. We urge everyone to take care around lakes, rivers, and other natural bodies of water.”

The London Fire Brigade previously urged caution around open-water swimming after a 32% increase in water-related incidents last month compared with the same period last year.

The Met Office said temperatures reached 26.7C in Wisley, Surrey on Wednesday – making it the warmest day of the year so far.

The previous high was 24.5C in St James’s Park, London, on Monday, which reached 24.7C on Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to ease by Friday, and Saturday will bring cooler conditions of 14C to 18C across the UK.