William and Kate to visit rangers teaching children on the Isle of Mull

The Prince and Princess of Wales will learn about the work of rangers on the Isle of Mull as royal funding was announced to safeguard two nature warden roles.

William and Kate will spend their second and final day on Mull with schoolchildren taking part in an outdoor learning session with the rangers in Ardura Community Forest.

Grants provided by William’s conservation umbrella group United For Wildlife’s Nature Protectors initiative aim to ensure the protection and continuation of two ranger roles working on Mull and the neighbouring island of Iona.

William and Kate will spend their second day on the Isle of Mull (Oli Scarff/PA)

Ardura is an Atlantic rainforest and one of Scotland’s most precious habitats which has been central to the way of life of generations of Mull families.

The couple will join Ardura Acorns, an early-years outdoor learning play group that takes the children on nature trails, den building and animal tracking.

The visit aims to highlight the importance of protecting and championing the natural environment, and afterwards the couple will spend private time on Iona after taking the public ferry from Mull.

William and Kate celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary on Mull on Tuesday and released a romantic image on their social media accounts to mark the moment.