Union chief to lead negotiations in bid to end Birmingham bin strike

The general secretary of the Unite union is to lead crucial talks aimed at resolving the long-running Birmingham bin strike, it was announced on Wednesday.

Sharon Graham will head the union’s negotiating team at talks on Thursday under the auspices of conciliation service Acas.

Last week, Unite said it believed a deal to end the industrial action could be “within touching distance”.

But a row flared on Tuesday when the union accused Birmingham City Council of planning to cut the pay of bin lorry drivers by up to £8,000.

The council insisted it is carrying out a “fair and transparent” job evaluation process, jointly agreed with trade unions, to ensure it complies with equal pay laws.

Ms Graham said: “Unite will not stand by and allow the council to inflict these savage pay cuts on workers. It will not be accepted.

“No worker should be expected to lose these eye-watering amounts of money from their pay packet.”