Temperatures to hit 30C – but heatwave ruled out

Temperatures are set to hit 30C – but forecasters have ruled out a heatwave.

The UK could face the warmest start to May on record on Thursday as some areas may reach 30C.

Met Office meteorologist Michael Silverstone said it looks “unlikely” the UK will reach a heatwave this week, meaning the UK Health Security Agency will not issue a heat-health alert.

Bright, warm weather is being enjoyed across the UK (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Met Office definition of a heatwave is three consecutive days of temperatures exceeding the “heatwave threshold”, which varies across the country.

The threshold is 25C for most of the UK, with slightly higher numbers for the South and East and rising to 28C in London.

Mr Silverstone said: “Based on the definition of a heatwave, it looks unlikely that we’ll reach one this week.

“Admittedly, it could be close for a few places in the South, though, with temperatures either today or Friday only just failing to exceed the required threshold.”

Temperatures reached 24.9C in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, on Tuesday. Other areas in London and the South saw around 24C.

Mr Silverstone said: “Today, temperatures are set to reach around 27C, maybe even 28C, then climbing to 29C or even 30C tomorrow.

Temperatures will fall just short of the figure needed to declare a heatwave, according to forecasters (James Manning/PA)

“If we reach 30C on Thursday May 1, it will be the earliest date in May that the UK has seen 30C since our records began in 1860.”

Temperatures are expected to ease by Friday, and Saturday will bring cooler conditions of 14C to 18C across the UK.