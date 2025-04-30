Starmer faces growing calls to give MPs ‘final say’ on any UK-US trade deal

Sir Keir Starmer has been urged to support a proposed law which would give Parliament the “final say” on any trade agreement with the United States.

The Government would be required to publish a proposed negotiating mandate in draft and receive parliamentary approval before negotiations begin in respect of an international trade agreement under the terms of the proposal.

The Parliamentary Scrutiny of Trade Agreements Bill is to be tabled in the House of Commons by Liberal Democrat MP Clive Jones on Wednesday.

Richard Foord (UK Parliament/Maria Unger)

His party colleague Richard Foord (Honiton and Sidmouth) also wants to introduce a separate Bill designed to guarantee parliamentary scrutiny of any UK-USA trade agreement.

The UK and US have been holding discussions over a potential trade deal, with Chancellor Rachel Reeves saying the Government is working “flat out” to secure an agreement that would mitigate the impact of tariffs imposed by US president Donald Trump earlier in April.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Wokingham MP Mr Jones told the Commons: “I’m introducing a Bill to guarantee Parliament has the final say on any trade deal, including any agreement with President Trump.

“This isn’t new, it’s exactly what Labour promised to do in an official policy paper put forward in 2001. I’m asking this Government to keep its promise. Currently, Members of Parliament have no vote, they have no voice on trade deals.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir replied: “The Government retains the right, obviously, to strike trade deals, delivering growth, jobs and opportunities for working people. We clearly set that out in our manifesto, that’s exactly what we’re doing.

“Parliament, as he knows, does have a well-established role in scrutinising and ratifying these deals, and he knows that was strengthened under the last Labour government.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey added: “On behalf of my party, can I send my congratulations to Mark Carney and the Liberal Party of Canada on their historic victory. We wish them well as Canada continues to stand up strongly to President (Donald) Trump’s tariffs and threats.

“Canada has learned what happens when you do a trade deal with President Trump. He can’t be trusted to stick with it.”

Sir Ed later asked: “Will the Government give members of this House a vote on the floor of this House on any deal he agrees with President Trump, yes or no?”

Sir Keir replied: “We are in negotiations with the US in relation to a deal. We will act obviously in the national interest and make sure that if there is a deal, it’s the right deal for our country.

“If it is secured, it will go through the known procedures for this House.”

Sir Ed said told MPs in response: “I’m very disappointed in that reply – there was no ‘yes’ or ‘no’ response. We do want a vote, and we will keep pressing him and his Government on that.”