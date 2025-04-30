Schools should deliver more ‘relationship violence prevention lessons’ – charity

Secondary schools and colleges should appoint dedicated “violence against women and girls” leads and deliver relationship violence prevention lessons, a Government-funded charity has said.

The Youth Endowment Fund (YEF) is calling for more action to be taken to help protect pupils from violence.

A poll of 4,717 secondary school teachers in England, carried out by Teacher Tapp in December, suggests one in eight (13%) reported that a pupil in their school committed sexual assault against another child in the past term.

The charity, funded by the Home Office, has called for secondary schools, colleges and alternative provision settings to appoint a staff member as a violence against women and girls (VAWG) lead.

A report by the charity suggests the Government should pilot and scale up a VAWG lead training grant to improve Relationships, Sex, and Health Education (RSHE) lessons, bring in specialist external providers and train teachers.

At least five “relationship violence prevention lessons” should be delivered to Year 9 pupils (aged between 13 and 14) as well as college students, it added.

The recommendations come as television drama Adolescence, which examines so-called incel (involuntary celibate) culture, has prompted a national conversation about misogyny in schools.

Another poll by Teacher Tapp for the charity, of 1,712 secondary school teachers in England in January, suggests that 45% lack confidence in teaching pupils how to intervene if they witness a sexual assault, while 27% said they did not feel confident teaching students how to leave unhealthy relationships.

Jon Yates, chief executive of the YEF, said: “Over the past decade, schools have led the charge in breaking down the stigma around mental health and providing crucial support for young people.

“With the right resources, training and leadership, they can have a similar transformative impact in tackling violence against women and girls.”

He added: “Netflix’s Adolescence has shone a much-needed spotlight on the toxic influences boys are growing up with. It’s time to act.

“Research shows that lessons on healthy relationships can make a real difference.

“The Labour government has the opportunity to make a bold statement that violence against women and girls will not be tolerated.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “School leaders are also concerned about increasing misogyny and violence against women and girls.

“Our members will be debating this subject at our conference this weekend, calling for resources that will support leaders to challenge misogyny.

“While schools do their best to educate all pupils about safe healthy relationships, there is a sense that globally incidents of misogyny appear to be on the rise, with significant world leaders and influencers being able to portray overtly misogynistic views, opinions and actions with no rebuttal, and our members feel the need for more help and guidance on tackling this.”

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “There is logic behind the recommendations made in this report and we are sure that schools would welcome additional funding and training for staff.

“However, this would have to be implemented very carefully to avoid creating additional expectations and workload for teachers and leaders already juggling many competing demands.

“While we agree that the education system plays a key role in protecting children from violence, this cannot be down to schools alone.”

A Government spokesperson said: “All sexual abuse is abhorrent, and this Government is determined to root it out as part of our mission to halve violence against women and girls through our Plan for Change.

“We have robust statutory safeguarding guidance in place that schools must follow to keep children safe from abuse and harassment, and our behaviour guidance is clear sexually abusive language or behaviour are never acceptable.

“Through our review of the relationships, sex and health curriculum we will ensure children are learning the skills they need to build positive, healthy relationships.”