Prince and Princess of Wales join children in ancient woodland on Mull

The Prince and Princess of Wales have joined children and their parents in an ancient woodland to celebrate rural environments.

William and Kate came dressed for a trip to Ardura Community Forest on the Isle of Mull and were welcomed by the youngsters taking part in activities.

They were part of Ardura Acorns, an early-years outdoor learning play group that takes the children on nature trails, den building and animal tracking.

Sally MacColl’s four-year-old daughter Rosie-Mae regularly attends the sessions, and was part of the group that met the royals.

She said: “It’s so nice for her to be outdoors and she’s learning about what we have on our doorstep.

“She’s not just in the classroom reading about the world’s nature, she’s learning about mother nature – what safe, what’s not.”