Man charged with terror offence after ‘trying to get into Israeli embassy’

A 33-year-old man has been charged with a terrorism offence after it is claimed he was found trying to get into the Israeli embassy in London with a knife.

Abdullah Sabah Albadri, of no fixed address, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with preparation of terrorist acts and two counts of possession of a pointed or bladed article.

He was arrested on Monday by officers from the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command as it is alleged he tried to get into the embassy in Kensington.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “We remain in close contact with those based at the Embassy of Israel and we appreciate that these charges will be concerning to them.

“I would like to reassure the public, however, that from our enquiries so far, we are not seeking anyone else in connection with this matter and we do not believe there is any wider threat to the public.

“Although the man has now been charged, we continue with our investigation and would urge the public not to speculate further at this time.”

The embassy also published a statement on X, formerly Twitter, thanking British security forces for “their immediate response and ongoing efforts to secure the Embassy” and confirming that all staff and visitors were safe.