Lammy says defence spending ‘saves lives’ after criticism of aid cuts

Spending money on defence can still save lives around the world, the Foreign Secretary said as he faced criticism over cuts to the international aid budget.

David Lammy told the Lords International Development Committee on Wednesday that the UK was “still a force in development” despite the decision to cut aid spending from 0.5% of GDP to 0.3% in order to increase the defence budget.

The move, which prompted the resignation of aid minister Anneliese Dodds, has been criticised as likely to cost lives in the developing world.

Mr Lammy said spending on “hard power” such as defence and “soft power” such as international aid has “always gone up and down across different eras”.

He added: “Sometimes, investing in hard power saves lives, by the way.

“The war in Ukraine has cost the continent of Africa (by) some estimates 7 billion, upwards 9, and so us investing in hard power at this time is important for global security and saves lives, not just in our own country.”

Mr Lammy insisted that there was still “a commitment to development” from the UK, and that the Government wanted to spend more “when we get back to growth”.

The decision to cut aid spending came after Donald Trump’s administration effectively dismantled the US Agency for International Development (USAID), something Mr Lammy said at the time could be a “strategic mistake”.

On Wednesday, peers suggested the cuts to UK and US aid spending could lead to China “stepping into the breach” as a way of increasing its influence in the developing world.

Mr Lammy acknowledged this was “a topic of concern”, adding: “It’s why I have been clear that here in the UK we have not made an ideological decision to abandon development commitments.

“Even after the changes that we have made, we will still be the sixth biggest development power and spending, and that’s hugely important.”

But he also said he was “pleased” that US policy had prompted a review of the work of UN development agencies, saying: “All of us have been in developing countries, all of us have seen the jeeps, all of us have seen the different UN logos and some of us have wondered why it took 19 different UN agencies in some countries, sometimes duplicating effort.”

Noting the commitments of countries such as China, Brazil, India and Turkey to development, he said he wanted to see a conference that “brings together the Western community on development and aid and how we spend that aid because the time is now right for leadership and it’s right for being sharper and smarter about the way we spend our money across the board.”