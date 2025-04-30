Harry to head back to Vegas – for charity mission in honour of Diana

The Duke of Sussex is heading back to Las Vegas – to launch a new youth initiative with the Diana Award.

Harry will take part in a conversation on May 6 with two young people, who are holders of The Legacy Award in memory of his late mother.

Las Vegas was famously the destination of Harry’s raucous road trip in 2012.

Harry took his Las Vegas trip just before he was deployed to Afghanistan (John Stillwell/PA)

The escapade ended with photos of the naked prince, who was frolicking with a woman in his hotel room after a game of strip billiards, being splashed on front pages of newspapers around the world and on celebrity gossip websites.

Thirteen years later, Harry will be in the Nevada city launching the Pledge To Invest drive, which aims to put a spotlight on the future of youth leadership and how forward-thinking businesses can support it.

He will chat with Sikander “Sonny” Khan, from Michigan in the US, and Christina Williams, from Jamaica, as well as Paul Fipps, of Service Now, at the Knowledge 2025 event.

The Duke of Sussex at the Diana Award National Youth Mentoring Summit in 2019 (Jon Bond/The Sun/PA)

May 6 is also Prince Archie’s birthday, when Harry’s oldest child turns six, and the second anniversary of the King’s coronation.

Tessy Ojo, chief executive of The Diana Award which was set up in tribute to Diana, Princess of Wales, said: “Companies that invest in youth leadership today are cultivating the workforce, innovators and consumers of tomorrow.

“The Diana Award is proud to launch Pledge To Invest - an opportunity for forward-thinking businesses to make a strategic, measurable and high-impact investment in the future of youth leadership.

“For over 25 years, The Diana Award has invested in young people, empowering them to tackle the pressing issues of our time.”

Mr Fipps said he is “proud to partner with Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and The Diana Award to provide a platform that encourages other business leaders to invest in young people”.