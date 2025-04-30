Father-of-three dies in hospital weeks after e-scooter collision

A father-of-three has died in hospital weeks after he was seriously injured by a car while riding an e-scooter in Nottingham.

Kieran Hall, 43, was crossing the road at Crown Island when his e-scooter and a car were involved in a collision at around 1pm on March 17, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Mr Hall, from Radford, died in hospital on April 26 with his family by his bedside, the force added.

In a statement, his family said: “Kieran was a well-liked and happy man who lived with a smile on his face and was loved by everyone he came into contact with.

“He was a hard worker who could turn his hand to anything, and was always willing to help his friends and family.

“He will be missed by each and every one of them.”

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s serious collision investigation unit will now prepare a file for the coroner.

Detective Sergeant Paul Clark, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a tragic incident that has now cost a man his life. As his family grieve his untimely loss they have requested that their privacy be respected.”