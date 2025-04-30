Diane Abbott criticises Government for rejecting Sentencing Council guidance

Pre-sentencing guidelines referring to offenders’ race or religion would ensure “everybody is treated the same” under the law, Mother of the House Diane Abbott has said.

The Labour MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington said Government efforts to block guidelines from the Sentencing Council raise a question as to how seriously ministers “are prepared to take the proven history of racial discrimination in our criminal justice system”.

The Government brought forward the Sentencing Guidelines (Pre-sentence Reports) Bill after new guidelines for judges to consider a criminal’s ethnicity before sentencing prompted claims of a “two-tier” justice system.

The Bill aims to clarify that guidance relating to sentencing reports should not single out specific groups of people for differential treatment when it comes to ordering pre-sentencing reports, which help judges make decisions.

New guidelines from the independent Sentencing Council were scheduled to come into force earlier this month but were delayed due to the Bill tabled by Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood.

During debate on the Bill’s final stages Ms Abbott told the Commons: “I entirely agree with members that are making the case that we should all be equal before the law.

“The problem is that the statistics, the figures show that is not the case, and it’s not been the case for decades.

“If you look at the figures for the numbers of people in prison, black people make up 12% of the prison population, and yet we only make up 4% of the general population.”

Ms Abbott added: “My concern is that for short-term political advantage, we’re putting forward a hurried Bill which carries the risk of undermining the Sentencing Council and, indirectly, undermining the judiciary, and I don’t believe that is in the interest of our legal system.”

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood tabled the Bill (PA)

The council’s guidelines for judges said a pre-sentence report would usually be needed before sentencing someone of an ethnic, cultural or faith minority, alongside other groups such as young adults aged 18 to 25, women and pregnant women.

The Bill would ban the Sentencing Council from making guidelines about pre-sentence reports with specific reference to an offender’s personal characteristics.

Ms Abbott highlighted that the guidelines referred to a number of characteristics, as well as ethnicity.

She said: “My view is the real issue underlining this legislation is how seriously this House, and ministers, in particular are prepared to take the proven history of racial discrimination in our criminal justice system and not just pay lip service, but do something about it.

“The poor Sentencing Council – they’re scarcely young radicals. They’re a group of very senior judges, but they know… that there is an issue of institutional racism in the cause.

“And they were just, in the mildest possible way, trying to make a suggestion in their guidelines about something which might help to make sure that everybody is treated the same.”

Sian Berry, Green Party MP for Brighton Pavilion, described the Bill as “strange and populist” and said it would undermine “efforts to make sure that equality before the law is a reality for everyone”.

She said: “I can’t believe that ministers and shadow ministers are all unaware that achieving fair and equal outcomes does not mean treating everyone exactly the same.”

She added: “I can’t believe they’re unaware that systemic racism and unconscious bias are real things, that they do affect people at every stage of the criminal justice system still in the United Kingdom in 2025 or that the good practice we put together must mitigate against this, or else it will compound it.”

Ms Berry also said that Tory shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick “has scored a major win today from seizing this issue to stage another cultural ambush against another minority”.

Green MP Sian Berry described the Bill as ‘strange and populist’ (PA)

Ayoub Khan, Independent MP for Birmingham Perry Barr, said: “This Bill and the amendments in reality do not tackle two-tier justice in this country, in fact, they risk entrenching it.

“Our justice system is founded on a principle we all claim to uphold fairness and equality before the law, and yet today, we are being asked to support legislation that fundamentally undermines that principle.”

Liberal Democrat justice spokesperson Josh Babarinde told the Commons: “This Bill and its amendments are rushed, knee-jerk and not the way to make policy about people’s liberty, nor our constitution.”

Shadow justice minister Kieran Mullan said the Conservative amendments would prevent history from repeating itself.

He said: “Without our amendment, history can repeat itself, the same council will be free to bring forward ideological frameworks that ministers will be powerless to stop before the damage is done. Had these guidelines gone unchallenged, we would have tilted sentencing based on identity politics, undermining public confidence in the entire system.”