Barclays confirms trans women to be barred from using ladies’ toilets

The boss of banking giant Barclays has confirmed the banking giant will ban trans women from using female toilets following the Supreme Court ruling earlier this month.

Group chief executive CS Venkatakrishnan, known within the bank as Venkat, said the group would not allow trans women to use female lavatories to ensure it complies with the law.

It follows recent guidance by the equalities watchdog in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling that the term “woman” is defined by biological sex.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said earlier this month that trans women “should not be permitted to use the women’s facilities” in workplaces or public-facing services, such as shops and hospitals.

The same applies to trans men, who are biologically female, using men’s toilets.

But the watchdog also insisted that trans people should not be put in a position where there are no facilities for them to use.

Venkat told reporters on a media call after posting quarterly results: “Following the Supreme Court ruling… we believe that we have to comply with that by not allowing trans women to use female bathrooms.

“We strive in every way to make the appropriate facilities available in a comfortable way for people to use and to provide equality of opportunities and development,” he added.

Barclays also ditched the diversity targets at its US business earlier this month after American President Donald Trump issued executive orders cutting federal programmes aimed at supporting women, ethnic minorities, LGBTQ+ people and other traditionally under-represented groups.

But Venkat insisted the bank was “committed” to its principles on equality and equal opportunities.

He said: “There should be an inclusive working environment where everybody should be comfortable and have the best form of personal expression.”

Venkat added: “The Wall Street that I joined was not as diverse as it is today.

“I’ve been given opportunities throughout my career… I’m a great personal believer in this.”

Companies, as well as schools, sports clubs and public services across the UK are among those reviewing their policies following the supreme court ruling.

The EHRC is working on a more detailed code of practice, which it said it aims to provide to the Government for ministerial approval by June.