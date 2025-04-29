Vote to retain trans comment MSP risks undermining trust in Holyrood, say Tories

The Conservatives have said the vote to keep Maggie Chapman in her committee position “risks undermining trust in Holyrood”, after the Green MSP survived an attempt to oust her as deputy convener.

The motion to remove Ms Chapman as deputy convener of the Equalities Committee was defeated after the three SNP members on the committee backed her.

Conservative MSP Tess White submitted the motion, arguing Ms Chapman’s comments about the Supreme Court gender ruling made her position “untenable”.

On April 16, the UK’s highest court ruled the terms “woman” and “sex” in the Equality Act 2010 “refer to a biological woman and biological sex”.

MSPs considered Tess White’s motion (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

During a subsequent transgender rights rally in Aberdeen, Ms Chapman had condemned what she called the “bigotry, prejudice and hatred that we see coming from the Supreme Court”.

Other political leaders have said these remarks were wrong, while the Dean of the Faculty of Advocates branded them “appalling”.

After Ms Chapman survived the committee vote on Tuesday morning, MSPs discussed the Supreme Court ruling in the chamber during the afternoon.

She said: “Maggie Chapman has shown contempt for the rule of law and has brought the committee into disrepute.

“The SNP’s decision to keep her in post on the committee risks undermining trust in Holyrood itself.”

Responding on behalf of the Government, Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “We respect the rule of law and we respect the judgment of the Supreme Court.

“It is important that everyone in this matter is aware of their tone and their temperament during this.

“It is very important that Scottish ministers do not take a view on what happens on a parliamentary committee, I think that is inappropriate for Government ministers to opine on such a matter.”

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said the Scottish Government could not become involved (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ms White’s motion was the first item of business when the Equalities Committee met on Tuesday.

It was supported by her Conservative colleague Pam Gosal and was eventually backed by Labour’s Paul O’Kane – who first invited Ms Chapman to withdraw her remarks about the Supreme Court.

The motion fell after it was opposed by the three SNP MSPs on the committee – including convener Karen Adam – along with Ms Chapman herself.

The SNP’s Marie McNair argued the committee could have no control on what members say in a personal capacity.

Ms Chapman attended the committee remotely on Tuesday, saying: “I will not stop being a vocal trans ally.”

The Green MSP declined to apologise for her remarks, but said she would “reflect and consider what people have said” at the meeting.

Following the meeting, she released a statement saying: “I am grateful that the committee has rejected this motion and the attempt to remove me.

“I am also very grateful to the many trans and non-binary people and allies who have been in touch with me over the last two weeks to tell me their stories.

“It’s been devastating to hear about the exclusion and prejudice they or their loved ones have faced, and how worried they are for the future.

“The focus should not be on me, it should be on the outcomes of the ruling and the serious threat that is being posed to the rights of trans and non-binary people.”

While Ms White’s motion has been defeated, the Conservatives have indicated they will explore other ways to bring the matter before the full Parliament.

Even if the committee had agreed the motion, it would have to be approved in a vote of the full parliament before Ms Chapman could be removed from her position.