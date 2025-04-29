Three taken to hospital and homes evacuated after ‘gas explosion’ near Bristol

Three people have been taken to hospital after reports of a gas explosion which destroyed a house near Bristol.

The house in Yate was burnt almost completely to the ground during the blaze, which followed the explosion on Tuesday morning.

Around 40 people have been evacuated from the area, with a refuge centre set up nearby to the incident on Lancaster Road, Avon and Somerset Police said.

The three people taken to hospital are not believed to have suffered life threatening injuries.

A fourth person was treated by ambulance services at the scene, according to Avon fire services.

“We were called at 6.53am to reports of a gas explosion in a residential home on Lancaster Road, Yate this morning,” Avon Fire and Rescue Service said.

“The explosion caused a fire, which has now been safely extinguished. A cordon has been put in place.

“Local people are asked to avoid the area while we deal with the incident.”