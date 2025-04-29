Three admitted to hospital after shooting in London

Three people were admitted to hospital following a shooting in London.

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) said it was called at 2.51pm on Tuesday to reports of a shooting on Upton Lane in Forest Gate, east London.

One person was taken to a major trauma centre and two people were hospitalised following the incident, the LAS said.

The Metropolitan Police was approached for comment.

A LAS spokesperson said: “We were called at 2.51pm today (29 April) to reports of a shooting on Upton Lane, E7.

“We sent resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, members of our tactical response unit and an incident response officer.

“We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“We treated three patients at the scene. We took one person to a major trauma centre by road as a priority and the other two patients to hospital.”