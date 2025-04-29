Teenager who stabbed army chaplain to be sentenced for attempted murder

A teenage boy is to be sentenced for repeatedly stabbing an Irish army chaplain.

The boy pleaded guilty to attempted murder earlier this year at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.

Giving his impact statement in April, Fr Paul Murphy said he forgave his attacker before hugging him.

Fr Murphy was stabbed seven times with a hunting knife at Renmore Barracks in Galway on August 15.

The priest was assaulted by the teenage boy, then aged 16 but now aged 17, while he was attempting to drive into the barracks at around 10.35pm.

The boy cannot be identified because of his age.

He was arrested at the scene after being restrained by members of the Defence Forces.

Fr Murphy, a native of Waterford who lived at the barracks, has been an army chaplain since 2013 and has completed five overseas placements with the Defence Forces in Syria and Lebanon.

Sentencing is due to be handed down by Mr Justice Paul McDermott on Tuesday afternoon.